Ahead of the world premiere at the eWays event (October 15-23 2020), Renault teased its new EV concept and upcoming Dacia Spring EV.

The first is an exclusive showcar that will give us glimpses of a future electric hatchback of Renault. It's an all-electric crossover concept based on the all-new CMF-EV platform.

The concept has fancy LED lights. We tried to see something more with this brightened image:

The second is an all-new Dacia Spring Electric - the first electric Dacia and possibly a very affordable model for Europe.

The French group clearly suggested that its goal is to make "electric mobility accessible to all":

We guess that this model might be related to the Chinese Renault City K-ZE (see the specs below).

Renault City K-ZE specs:

up to 271 km (168 miles) of NEDC range

of range 26.8 kWh battery pack

battery pack top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph)

electric motor: 33 kW of power and 125 Nm of torque

6.6 kW on-board charger

0-80% DC fast charging in 50 minutes

Gallery: 2019 Renault City K-ZE