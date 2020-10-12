A quick look at the new Renault and Dacia EV teasers.
Ahead of the world premiere at the eWays event (October 15-23 2020), Renault teased its new EV concept and upcoming Dacia Spring EV.
The first is an exclusive showcar that will give us glimpses of a future electric hatchback of Renault. It's an all-electric crossover concept based on the all-new CMF-EV platform.
The concept has fancy LED lights. We tried to see something more with this brightened image:
The second is an all-new Dacia Spring Electric - the first electric Dacia and possibly a very affordable model for Europe.
The French group clearly suggested that its goal is to make "electric mobility accessible to all":
We guess that this model might be related to the Chinese Renault City K-ZE (see the specs below).
Renault City K-ZE specs:
- up to 271 km (168 miles) of NEDC range
- 26.8 kWh battery pack
- top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph)
- electric motor: 33 kW of power and 125 Nm of torque
- 6.6 kW on-board charger
- 0-80% DC fast charging in 50 minutes
