Mercedes-Benz seems to be getting more serious about pure electric cars these days, as the company is switching to two new stand-alone EV platforms - EVA and MMA.

In the short video above, we can see a convoy of four prototypes, of three upcoming models - two EQS (scheduled for 2021), one EQE and EQS SUV (expected in 2022), all based on the EVA platform for large cars. There will also be an SUV version of the EQE as well.

Those cars might be really interesting models to consider. In the case of EQS, it's a real contender for the Tesla Model S in Europe, as the range will be as high as 700 km (435 miles) WLTP. Of course, the Model S is not that luxurious.

Within a year, maybe a little more, when the EQS will hit the market, we will get a clearer picture of what to expect from Mercedes-Benz in the next couple of years. Then from 2025, the first MMA model should arrive.

Potentially, Mercedes-Benz might win customers' hearts not only because of its brand's quality but also beautiful design. We guess that as long as performance is considered, there will be still no match for Tesla or Lucid Air.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz EQ testing