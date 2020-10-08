Amazon News provides us with an up-close look at the upcoming Rivian electric delivery van, inside and out. The brief video gives us a much better idea of the details surrounding this future electric van. We also get to see the Amazon van out driving for the first time. However, the most interesting part of this video is that it looks at the van through the reactions of Amazon employees and delivery drivers seeing it for the first time.

Amazon made The Climate Pledge, which commits to "net-zero carbon by 2040." The company hopes to have 10,000 electric delivery trucks on the road by 2022 and 100,000 by 2030. It ordered 100,000 future electric delivery vans from Rivian and additional vehicles from other makers. Now, only a year after the Pledge, Amazon can finally reveal the Vivian van to the world. Director of Amazon's Global Fleet and Products Ross Rachey shared:

"When we set out to create our first customized electric delivery vehicle with Rivian, we knew that it needed to far surpass any other delivery vehicle." "We combined Rivian’s technology with our delivery logistics knowledge, and the result is what you see here-the future of last mile delivery."

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says the van that was developed for Amazon is not simply electric, but much more. He emphasizes the focus on the vehicle's safety, as well as its design that centers around optimization for package delivery. Rivian addressed ease of entering and exiting the van, driver visibility, and industry-leading driver-assist and navigation technology.

The van features sensor detection and a suite of advanced driver-assist systems. In addition, it has a 360-degree camera system that's linked to a display in the cabin so drivers can always be aware of their surroundings. The van uses Amazon Alexa voice controls for hands-free connectivity as well.

Amazon already has 100s of electric vehicles on the road across the globe. It has also invested in charging infrastructure. Hopefully, many other companies will follow suit.