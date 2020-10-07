2020 has been a really tough year for virtually every automaker. Timing has proven especially problematic for some brands. Last year, GMC announced that it was planning a future electric Hummer. Later, we learned that it would actually be an all-electric pickup truck. GMC planned to officially reveal the vehicle in May 2020, but those plans changed.

The GMC Hummer EV pickup truck is still mostly a mystery. However, on October 20, 2020, GM will reveal it to the world, and the order books will open. Of course, with the reveal date just weeks away, it's high time for GMC to produce some hype.

As you can see from the video above, it appears the automaker is attempting to do just that. We get a 30-second clip with plenty of big words, but no real direction, and very little to look at, at least as far as the Hummer EV is concerned. You can see a quick outline of the vehicle and some nice wheels at the end of the video, and it's certainly a pickup truck, but not much else is teased.

Instead, we get to see some beautiful landscapes, gloomy weather, and old pickup truck, and a lightbulb spontaneously shattering. GMC says the Hummer EV in this video is simulated and the production model may vary. Apparently, it aims to "shatter" our expectations, "literally," and lightbulbs, too. GMC tells us "The Quiet Revolution Is Coming." It sure is doing a good job keeping quiet. GMC also calls the Hummer EV "The World's First All-Electric Supertruck."

What's your take on the upcoming GMC Hummer EV? Will it have what it takes to compete with the likes of the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Electric, and Tesla Cybertruck. Provide us with your speculation and expectations below.