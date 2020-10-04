During the third quarter of 2020, Nissan sold only 1,916 LEAFs in the U.S., which is not only 38.3% less than a year ago, but the lowest result in a third-quarter since the introduction.

The only small positive is that LEAF managed to achieve 2.7% out of the total Nissan volume, which is not bad considering its expected upcoming retirement.

It's hard to blame the LEAF, as in general Nissan is struggling these days with 71,092 passenger car sales (down 36% year-over-year) and 203,783 total vehicle sales (down 32.6% year-over-year).

Nissan LEAF sales in the U.S. through Q3 2020

So far this year, Nissan LEAF sales have decreased by 46% year-over-year to 4,923.

We guess that the Japanese company plans to keep the LEAF on the market for several more quarters, more than a year, until the new Nissan Ariya crossover/SUV will be introduced.

It's doubtful that we will see any rescue for the LEAF before fading completely. Maybe the upcoming new CMF-EV platform would allow Nissan to build another electric hatchback at some point in the future (an all-new LEAF?), but will they be willing to do it?