Customer deliveries of NIO's third model - the EC6 - have started.

The Chinese premium electric car manufacturer NIO has set another monthly sales record - the fourth time this year, and the second time in a row.

In September, the company delivered 4,708 EVs, which is 133% more than a year ago! It's also the first result with '4' in the front.

The positive thing is that theES6 continues to expand (to a new record of 3,210), ES8 improved again and the new EC6 recently appeared on the market with 16 first deliveries.

  • ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,210 (up 86% year-over-year)
  • ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,482 (up 406% year-over-year)
  • EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 16 (new)
  • Total: 4,708 - (up 133% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – September 2020

external_image

So far this year NIO sold:

  • ES6: 20,371
  • ES8: 5,988
  • EC6: 16
  • Total: 26,375 (up 114% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 58,288.

external_image

The ES8 is still far from its record levels, achieved when the car was introduced with a huge order backlog, but it's already showing relatively decent results.

external_image

Interesting side news is that NIO's fast-charging network (60+ stations with roughly 430 stalls) is used mostly - more than 90% - by EVs from other manufacturers like Tesla.

The company is also delivering thousands of emergency charges with its mobile charging vans to various EVs stranded on the road.

 

More news from China

