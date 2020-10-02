The Chinese premium electric car manufacturer NIO has set another monthly sales record - the fourth time this year, and the second time in a row.

In September, the company delivered 4,708 EVs, which is 133% more than a year ago! It's also the first result with '4' in the front.

The positive thing is that theES6 continues to expand (to a new record of 3,210), ES8 improved again and the new EC6 recently appeared on the market with 16 first deliveries.

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 3,210 (up 86% year-over-year)

(up 86% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,482 (up 406% year-over-year)

(up 406% year-over-year) EC6 coupe version of the ES6: 16 (new)

(new) Total: 4,708 - (up 133% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – September 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 20,371

ES8: 5,988

EC6: 16

Total: 26,375 (up 114% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 58,288.

The ES8 is still far from its record levels, achieved when the car was introduced with a huge order backlog, but it's already showing relatively decent results.

Interesting side news is that NIO's fast-charging network (60+ stations with roughly 430 stalls) is used mostly - more than 90% - by EVs from other manufacturers like Tesla.

The company is also delivering thousands of emergency charges with its mobile charging vans to various EVs stranded on the road.