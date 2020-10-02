5,682 Chevrolet Bolt EVs were sold in Q3, all without the $7,500 federal tax credit.
During the third quarter of 2020, Chevrolet has noticeably increased sales of the all-electric Bolt EV to 5,682 (up 17.6% year-over-year).
Comparing that to the overall brand result (450,317 and down 11.2% year-over-year), Bolt EV share actually improved to 1.3%.
The retired plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt still appears in the sales stats with 5 deliveries in Q3 (67 YTD), but clearly, those are some of the last units.
Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Chevrolet Bolt EV at InsideEVsForum.com!
Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q3 2020
After 9-months, Chevrolet Bolt EV sales stand at 14,053 (up 7.2% year-over-year) or 1.15% of the total Chevrolet brand volume.
While the Chevrolet Bolt EV remains one of the most popular non-Tesla EVs in the U.S., its sales are more or less flat.
The question is whether General Motors will be able to introduce to the market a high-volume BEV, moreover a successful high-volume BEV?
About this article