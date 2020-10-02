During the third quarter of 2020, Chevrolet has noticeably increased sales of the all-electric Bolt EV to 5,682 (up 17.6% year-over-year).

Comparing that to the overall brand result (450,317 and down 11.2% year-over-year), Bolt EV share actually improved to 1.3%.

The retired plug-in hybrid Chevrolet Volt still appears in the sales stats with 5 deliveries in Q3 (67 YTD), but clearly, those are some of the last units.

Chevrolet Bolt EV sales in the U.S. - Q3 2020

After 9-months, Chevrolet Bolt EV sales stand at 14,053 (up 7.2% year-over-year) or 1.15% of the total Chevrolet brand volume.

While the Chevrolet Bolt EV remains one of the most popular non-Tesla EVs in the U.S., its sales are more or less flat.

The question is whether General Motors will be able to introduce to the market a high-volume BEV, moreover a successful high-volume BEV?