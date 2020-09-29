Volta Trucks announced that in less than a month since the unveiling of its Volta Zero electric truck, it already has received first orders and that the interest in the Volta Zero "has been overwhelming – beyond even our most optimistic expectations".

The company also revealed its first customer - Drinks Cubed, the London-based sustainable drinks brand, which placed a multi-million-pound order for an undisclosed number of vehicles that will be delivered in 2022 and 2023.

Drinks Cubed has become also a member of Volta's Pioneer Programme and will participate in pilot trials, starting in the first half of 2021.

"They’ll also help us learn more about customer requirements so we can adapt and modify the final specification of customer vehicles that start production in 2022 so they are perfectly suited to our varying customer’s requirements."

Series production is planned from 2022.

