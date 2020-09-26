The first all-electric Mack LR Electric refuse truck has entered service with the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

It's not yet a production model (production to start in 2021), but rigorous, real-world trials to demonstrate the capabilities of the EV version.

"DSNY will base the Mack LR Electric demonstration model at its Brooklyn North 1 garage and conduct an in-service trial on local collection routes, evaluating operating range, payload capacity, regenerative braking and overall functionality of the electric refuse vehicle in their operations."

A lot depends on the results, as the DSNY operates more than 6,000 vehicles and most of them are from Mack Trucks. Potentially successful tests might translate into a major purchase order.

The DSNY's goal is to reduce GHG emissions by 80 percent by the year 2035 and we bet that the majority of this will fall on electrification of the fleet.

Mack LR Electric refuse truck specs:

battery pack capacity: N/A (NMC lithium-ion batteries)

two 167-kW motors, offering a combined 536 peak horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque

a two-speed Mack Powershift transmission and Mack proprietary S522R 52,000-lb. rear axles

fast charging at up to 150 kW

Mack Trucks is not the only company that tries to electrify refuse trucks. BYD already has a lot of experience with those types of vehicles (see its latest Class-8 rear loader refuse truck), including in the U.S. while Nikola announced an order for at least 2,500 battery-electric refuse trucks for Republic Services.

We are sure that there are more manufacturers, seriously interested in the segment as well.