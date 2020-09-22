BYD has announced a huge success in Finland, where it won the country's largest order for electric buses, a total of 106 vehicles.

The order was placed by BYD's recurring Scandinavian customer - Nobina - which purchased:

64 buses for Helsinki

42 buses for Turku

In the case of Turku, on Finland’s south-west coast, Nobina ordered - as the first in Europe - the all-new BYD 15-meter low-floor model with a capacity of 47+3 seats and a range of 400 km (250 miles) in SORT2 test cycle.

Helsinki, on the other hand, will get 20 copies of the BYD 12-meter low-floor model and 44 BYD 18-meter articulated models. Deliveries in both cities are scheduled for 2021.

Nobina, which is one of Finland’s and Scandinavia’s largest Public Transport Operators (PTOs), already covered more than 7 million km (4.35 million miles) with electric buses.

"After five years operating the pure-electric BYD brand, Nobina has racked-up over seven million ‘electric kilometres’, equal to reducing its CO2 emissions by approximately 7,500-tonnes. The figures make a significant contribution to helping reverse climate change, and highlight BYD’s and Nobina’s commitment to delivering a sustainable transport solution."

According to BYD, the company sold in 20 cities in Scandinavia over 400 electric buses (either delivered or on order).