Nissan e-NV200 is one of the most popular all-electric vans in Europe, but this one is not a van anymore, as its back was cut and turned into a tipper truck.

Bjørn Nyland, who spotted this extraordinary vehicle at Nissan's 500,000th LEAF event earlier this month, recently visited a Norwegian company Lafinto, which presented the project, made using parts from the Dutch company, Veth. As it turns out, the tipper is powered by a 12V battery.

We guess that the e-NV200 must be one of the most modified series-produced electric car right now, especially since at least hundreds were enlarged by the Slovakian company Voltia - an official Nissan partner.

The e-NV200 is equipped with a 40 kWh battery, which should be good for up to 200 km (124 miles). Its 80 kW electric motor is shared with the first-generation LEAF.

In the near future, Bjørn Nyland probably will try to test drive the Nissan e-NV200 tipper truck in the real-world so we will get glimpses of whether such a conversion really makes sense.

Despite thousands of e-NV200 in circulation, the future of this model is not clear, as Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance probably will try to introduce something new, to keep up with the rising competition, especially from the PSA Group.

Gallery: Nissan e-NV200