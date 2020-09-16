As of September 16, 2020, a little over two weeks since the first shipment, the Volkswagen ID.3 has become the most registered model in Norway.

The ID.3 has 692 registrations so far in September, which is noticeably more than Tesla Model 3 (577 and 2,659 YTD). The third is another newcomer - Polestar 2 with 496 units (1,012 YTD).

That's quite a lot and even the Audi e-tron - 2020 market leader in Norway - is not able to keep up the pace, having 286 new registrations. About 7,600 for the year is enough for it to remain the top-selling car of any kind.

Tesla Model 3 Polestar 2

It will be very interesting whether the usual late-quarter Tesla rush will allow the Model 3 to beat the latest EVs on the market. The Model S and Model X were pretty much marginalized in Norway so all eyes are now directed towards Model 3 to answer whether the demand is still strong.

Our guess is that regardless of the Model 3 results, the ID.3 has the chance to become the top-selling EV in Norway, simply because of how strong the brand is in the country (the Golf was usually the top-selling model).