The new batch of videos from the Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany once again shows tremendous progress, compared to the end of August.

The work is conducted on a full scale, but as we can see, everything is done very orderly, without any chaos. All of the facilities are getting bigger and bigger. The highest one is the painting facility with more than 10 floors.

The plant was recently visited for the very first time by Tesla's Elon Musk, who hinted that the Giga Berlin will produce cars radically differently:

“When I do Battery Day later in September I’ll talk about what we are doing here in Berlin. But it will be the first time that there will be a transformation of the core structural design of the vehicle. It’s quite a big thing: manufacturing, engineering, and design as well.”

We can only guess that the European Model Y might be quite extraordinary, possibly taking mega-casting to a whole new level.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: