After Lucid revealed the production version of the Air, we were almost sure the company would not hide any other secrets from us – apart from the Lucid Gravity. The online car configurator shows we could not be more wrong: Lucid gives us no idea how much more expensive the electric sedan can get if fully loaded.

Lucid’s configurator is full of resources: you can open the car doors, interior compartments, turn on the lights, choose different views inside and outside of the car… It is oustanding, and you can spend quite some time trying to check details only a visit to a showroom would ensure otherwise. Yet, it lacks information.

The Air Dream Edition costs $169,000, and it is allegedly limited, but Lucid has not informed to how many units. It comes standard with: 1,080 hp; the Dream Exclusive aluminum with a satin titanium finish for the roof structure; glass canopy; 21” Aero Dream Edition Forged Wheels; Santa Monica (Nappa and Alcantara) interior; Dream Drive Level 3 Autonomy; and Premium Audio packages.

Customers can choose among three color options: Eureka Gold, Stellar White, and Infinite Black. They can also pick 19” Aero Range wheels and All-Weather Floor Mats. Another extra, the Cold Weather package, adds a heat pump to the car, something that we thought was a standard feature for the Air. It also includes heated wipers and rear seats. The Eureka Gold paint and 21” Aero Dream Edition wheels are only for the Air Dream Edition.

Selecting all of these items does not change the $169,000 price at all. It remains the same apart from the federal tax credit, which brings the price down to $161,500. The same happens to the other two configurable trims, the Air Grand Touring ($139,000) and the Air Touring ($95,000). When the tax incentive is included, their prices are respectively reduced to $131,500 and $87,500.

The Grand Touring and Touring have more color options than the Dream Edition: apart from Stellar White and Infinite Black, buyers can also choose Cosmo Silver, Quantum Grey, and Zenith Red.

The Air Grand Touring comes with 800 hp and the whopping range of up to 517 mi, while the Air Touring runs up to 406 mi with its 620 hp. Both of them can get what Lucid calls Performance Package, but is all the description the company provides at the configurator. The two-page PDF you can download there also does not help.

Apart from the more extended range and more power, the Grand Touring also comes standard with 21” Aero Blade wheels, the Dream Drive Level 3 Autonomy, and Premium Audio packages to explain part of the price difference. Unfortunately, the configurator does not disclose which part it is.

The wheels for the Air Touring are 20” Aero Lite wheels. Lucid also offers the option of the wheels that the Grand Touring has and the 19” Aero Range wheels, which name gives us the impression they may provide more energy efficiency for those that just want to drive further. We wish the tire specifications for these wheels were included.

Both trim levels come with a Platinum roof structure finish and the Santa Cruz interior, which includes Nappa black leather for the front seats and “ceramic” (white) Nappa leather in the back, as well as North American Walnut trim. There is no Air with similarly colored seats in both rows.

Should customers want more sophisticated options, they are called Tahoe (respectively a black and saddle Nappa leather combination with Carbon Oak trim), and Mohave (black and graphite with Carbon Oak trim). The Grand Touring is the only one that can get the Mohave Purluxe, which uses Purluxe leather instead of Nappa.

With the first deliveries scheduled for spring 2021, you may want to give Lucid a break about providing all the info customers need. However, and considering the company is already taking a “federal tax credit” ($7,500) deposit for the Air Dream Edition (even if refundable), people deserve to know more about it. The sooner, the better.

Source: Lucid