High incentives inflated the plug-in market to very high levels, but what's coming next?

This summer was hot in France as the generous "anti-COVID-19" stimulus package resulted in significantly higher plug-in car sales. The data for July-August shows that the plug-in market share was close to 10%.

In total, some 28,823 new plug-ins were registered (219% more than in the same period last year).

The passenger all-electric car registrations tripled (up 198%), while the plug-in hybrid car registrations expanded almost 5-fold (up 380%).

By the way, the general passenger car market was at 282,620 (up 4% in July and down 20% in August).

July-August 2020:

  • Passenger BEVs: 15,572 (up 198%)
  • Passenger PHEVs: 12,292 (up 380%)
  • Light commercial BEVs: 959 (down 22%)
  • Total plug-ins: 28,823 (up 219%)

Plug-in car sales in France – July-August 2020

Sales year-to-date:

  • Passenger BEVs: 60,549 (up 130%)
  • Passenger PHEVs: 32,600 (up 213%)
  • Light commercial BEVs: 4,851 (down 12%)
  • Total plug-ins: 98,000 (up 132%)
*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

Renault ZOE once again, without any surprise, was the top selling model with 5,452 new registrations, more than twice the second-best Peugeot e-208 (1,962).

Other strong selling BEVs were Hyundai Kona Electric (1,300), Kia Niro EV (1,229) and Nissan LEAF (957). Peugeot 3008 PHEV with 1,687 registrations stands out among plug-in hybrids.

The Tesla Model 3 did not make any splash during the summer, and actually it noted a 27% decrease year-over-year. Will September bring change?

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

Sources: L’Avere-France, bestsellingcarsblog.com