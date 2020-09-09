Volvo Buses boasted that its electric buses were selected by the world’s northernmost operator, in the city of Bodö in the very north of Norway.

In total, 31 vehicles were ordered (17 of the 12-meter Volvo 7900 Electric model and 14 high-capacity Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated buses), together with a comprehensive package of charging infrastructure (ABB) and servicing.

According to the press release, one the buses become operational in July 2021. These buses will be the first to enter operation north of the Arctic Circle.

The company did not reveal details about the battery capacity and range, but we guess that a decent battery pack, combined with multiple on-route fast charging will be enough to keep the EV fleet up and running.

“Every city is unique and in order to create an optimal solution, it is vital that everything is properly designed to suit local conditions and needs. For that reason our initial analysis, including route simulation, plays a crucial role in our business model. Topography, route frequency and proximity to the depot and workshop are other important considerations in our offer,” explains Svenn-Åge Lökken, Sales Director at Volvo Buses in Norway.

Norway's climate targets include electrification of all city buses by 2025.

Gallery: Volvo 7900 Electric