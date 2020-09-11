The Volkswagen Group announced that by early 2021 all of its Deutsche Bahn carriage of materials and vehicles within Germany will be powered by green electricity.

Deutsche Bahn's rail transport is already 95% green and reportedly the full switch will lower CO2 emission by 26,700 tonnes annually.

The German group also intends to rely more on trains rather than trucks. The percentage of freight set to go by rail in the future will be 60% in 2022, compared to 53% today.

"“With this green electricity offensive we are making an important contribution towards Group decarbonisation”, says Thomas Zernechel, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics. For this purpose, Deutsche Bahn feeds in electricity from wind farms and hydropower plants. He continues: “No car maker in Europe transports more freight by rail using renewable electric power than Volkswagen. In addition to our electric vehicle production having a carbon-neutral footprint, this is a further element in being able, for instance, to hand vehicles from the Volkswagen ID range to customers without any CO2 baggage.”"

By the way, Volkswagen showed images of how hundreds of ID.3 are transported by train from Zwickau.

DB Cargo said that electric rail transport reduces CO2 emissions by 80% compared to road transport. We guess that the use of electric trains should be one of the main electrification strategies, at least until the trucks become electric.

In the case of the Volkswagen Group, over 190,000 freight wagons are in use a year