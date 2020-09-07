In its new video teaser "Superior Power," Volkswagen presents a camouflaged prototype of the ID.4 in action.

It was shown during several off-road tests and when towing to prove its SUV-capabilities.

The compact crossover/SUV will be revealed later this month, and on sale from September 24th, with first customer deliveries before the end of this year.

The light off-road capability and towing is always a welcome feature, although we must note that initially, the manufacturer will offer only the rear-wheel-drive version. The all-wheel-drive version is expected to follow in near future.

Volkswagen ID.4 brief specs:

over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range in top version

drag coefficient of 0.28

rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (later)

based on MEB platform

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 camouflaged prototype