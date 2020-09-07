It should be able to do a little off-road and tow.
In its new video teaser "Superior Power," Volkswagen presents a camouflaged prototype of the ID.4 in action.
It was shown during several off-road tests and when towing to prove its SUV-capabilities.
The compact crossover/SUV will be revealed later this month, and on sale from September 24th, with first customer deliveries before the end of this year.
The light off-road capability and towing is always a welcome feature, although we must note that initially, the manufacturer will offer only the rear-wheel-drive version. The all-wheel-drive version is expected to follow in near future.
Volkswagen ID.4 brief specs:
- over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range in top version
- drag coefficient of 0.28
- rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (later)
- based on MEB platform