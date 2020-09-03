The tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV might be the top selling battery-electric car in China right now. In August, deliveries checked in at some 15,000 units.

That's 104% more than the already high 7,348 sales in July, but it's still not even half of the massive number of over 50,000 orders.

There is a chance that the Hong Guang MINI EV will beat the Tesla Model 3 in sales in August (we are waiting for the numbers).

Anyway, with 18,312 sales (up 110% year-over-year), the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture (between SAIC, GM and Liuzhou Wuling Motors) turns out to be one of the major players in the EV world.

The question is whether the strong demand for micro BEVs is just a short effect or if it will become the new norm?

Let's take a look at the Hong Guang MINI EV one more time:

Gallery: Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV

28 Photos

Wuling - Hong Guang MINI EV specs: