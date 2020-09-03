NIO maintains its momentum for another month, achieving another monthly sales record, its third during the past four months!

The company delivered 3,965 cars (ES6 and ES8) in August, which is 104% more than a year ago. The next step will be 5,000 - at least it's the new target for expanding manufacturing capacity (as the EC6 will join the lineup).

ES6 (5-seat SUV): 2,840 (up 58% year-over-year)

(up 58% year-over-year) ES8 (7- or 6-seat SUV): 1,125 (up 670% year-over-year)

(up 670% year-over-year) Total: 3,965 - (up 104% year-over-year)

NIO sales in China – August 2020

So far this year NIO sold:

ES6: 17,161

ES8: 4,506

Total: 21,667 (up 110% year-over-year)

Cumulative sales reached 53,580.

An important thing is that the ES8 once again exceeded the level of 1,000 a month.

NIO network currently consists of:

151 stores (including 22 NIO Houses and 129 NIO Spaces) in 91 cities in China

145 power swap stations

William Bin Li, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of NIO said: