Tesla Model Y owner Peter Hradiský from Halifax understands that few people have seen the new Tesla crossover. This is also true of most Tesla vehicles, at least in some areas where they're not yet popular. However, he doesn't understand why people would sit on his car for a photo. Moreover, he doesn't understand why Tesla's Sentry Mode feature failed him.

When some people see a Tesla for the first time, they get excited. We know that's hard for people from California or Norway or many other areas to understand, but as a whole, Teslas are still quite rare, and the Model Y pretty much doesn't yet exist in 99% of locations.

So, when you see a Tesla or a Tesla Model Y for the first time, you have to get a selfie with it, right? Of course you do, at least some people seem to feel that way. However, you have to be careful with Teslas. They have Sentry Mode, and not only is it watching and recording you, but it will also alert the owner if you mess with the car.

How about jumping up on the hood of the Model Y with a few friends to get some nice photos? This is a bad idea no matter what the car is. It's disrespectful and can damage the vehicle. In this case, Hradiský says it dented and scratched his Model Y's hood. While he has a recording of the incident, the car's Sentry Mode feature didn't activate to scare off the amateur photographers.

We've asked before, and now we're asking again. Why does Tesla Sentry Mode seem to work so well and be so sensitive in some cases, but in other cases, it seems to not activate at all? Any guesses or personal experiences you can share in the comment section would be helpful.