The all-new completely redesigned mid-engine Chevrolet Corvette has received a ton of attention. It arguably looks fantastic, especially if you're into that sort of supercar-like design. It's too bad it's not electric. However, GM just announced that its EVs will have "Corvette-level" engineering. Essentially, the Corvette Engineering team is being moved from Global Products Programs to the Autonomous and Electric Vehicles program.

So, how does the current 2020 Corvette C8 compare to a Tesla in terms of acceleration? We've posted a few articles in the past that help answer that question. However, we can never offer too much gas versus electric content. Tesla TTR - Tips, Tricks, & Reviews recently raced the new Corvette with its Tesla Model 3 Performance.

Sadly, it appears the Corvette driver was asleep at the wheel when it was go-time. TTR says of the C8 driver:

"This was his third run that night and he wasn’t concerned about reaction time, just getting a good start, and numbers would speak for themselves."

Hmm, maybe he knew the Tesla was going to crush him, so this was an excuse? Reaction time is plain horrendous, and there's no way we can call this a good start. The numbers spoke nonetheless. but not in the Corvette's favor. The Model 3 races so far ahead it's ridiculous. However, in the end, it still ends up being closer than you may have expected. Had the Corvette driver been awake, this could have come down to the wire.

Check out the video above. Then leave us your comments below. We'd love to know what you think of the new Corvette. More importantly, what are the chances GM will grace us with a fully electric 'Vette in the future? When should we expect it to arrive?