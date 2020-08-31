Vitesco Technologies (part of Continental) announced that it will supply fully integrated electric axle drives (EMR3) for Dongfeng Passenger Car Corporation in China.

Dongfeng is the third manufacturer, after PSA And Hyundai, to use the EMR3 in its series-produced electric cars.

The first model powered by the EMR3 will be the all-electric version of the Dongfeng Yixuan, C-segment model, with a range of 400 km (250 miles) NEDC, a top speed of 155 km/h and weight of roughly 1,500 kg.

The Chinese auto group Dongfeng Passenger Car Corporation uses the integrated axle drive from Vitesco Technologies in its new electric passenger car model Yixuan. The Dongfeng Passenger Car Corporation version of the EMR3 delivers 120 kW of power, pushes out up to 260 Nm of torque but weighs less than 80 kilograms and is a highly compact, fully validated system that is easily designed-in to an electric vehicle.

The Dongfeng Passenger Car Corporation version of the EMR3 integrates electric motor (120 kW and 260 Nm of torque), power electronics and single-speed transmission - all in a single, compact package under 80 kg.

The EMR3 is produced in Tianjin, China where Vitesco is also building a new research and development center.

Gregoire Cuny, head of Vitesco Technologies in China said:

“The EMR3 is developed for the electric vehicle volume market. It meets minimal space requirements, it helps to bring down the weight of a new energy vehicle, reduces cabling complexity, and it is fun to drive. Based on many years of continuous development and optimization, the integrated axle drive is now just as much a proven technology as it is highly innovative, plus it helps to make electric mobility more affordable.”

