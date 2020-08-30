MAN eTGE is an all-electric panel van (cousin of the Volkswagen e-Crafter), which usually is used for hauling stuff. But not this time. This time it's all about the money.

Meet the first MAN eTGE - armored money transporter, converted by STOOF for the security service provider Prosegur, which operates in Germany a fleet of some 900 vehicles.

We already know that armored money transporters are one of the absolutely perfect applications for electric vehicles, and a few projects were already seen (some PHEV, some in the works). However, according to MAN, this one is the first fully electric, armored money transportation vehicle in the world!

"The MAN TGE 3.140 E panel van, which will head straight out onto the roads around Potsdam for Prosegur, was fitted with level FB3 armouring by STOOF International. The body manufacturer was faced with the challenge of using extremely lightweight materials that have the same resistance class. The electric van can seat a maximum of three people. Including the armouring, its unladen weight is around 3,150 kg."

In this particular case, the MAN eTGE has 35.8 kWh battery (shared with the Volkswagen e-Golf), which allows for range of 120-130 km (115 km/71.5 miles WLTP).

Since Prosegur's inner-city vans usually cover just 60-70 km (37-44 miles) a day, it's enough. Hopefully, in the future there will be EV models that will fit also for the intercity transportation needs.

With 900 vehicles for electrification just for one company, the segment should be attractive enough.

The biggest hurdle in the case of MAN eTGE is that after adding armor, it's heavy, which limits the available payload.