Following an order for 300 Nissan e-NV200 delivery vans, the international logistics supplier DPD ordered for its UK operations also 100 MAN eTGE 3.5t van, based on the Volkswagen e-Crafter.

The goal for DPD in the British market is to have 600 EV strong fleet and some 10% EV van share in each of its 68 UK depots by the end of this year.

"The parcel industry EV leader DPD has agreed a deal with vehicle manufacturer MAN Truck & Bus UK for 100 eTGE electric vans. The deal means that DPD will have the largest 3.5t electric van fleet in the UK, taking its electric fleet to 600 vehicles in total."

In the case of the MAN eTGE, the expected range is just 65-70 miles (105-113 km) in the real world, as the battery pack, shared with the Volkswagen e-Golf, is just 35.8 kWh, but it might be enough.

The production of the first 100 eTGE to roll off the production line from June 2020.

Dwain McDonald, DPD's CEO commented:

"We're building the largest all-electric delivery fleet in the UK, in double-quick time. The 3.5t van is absolutely core to our delivery and collection fleet strategy, so this is a big deal for us. It gives us huge efficiencies on the road in terms of route densities, but we've had to wait a long time for the first electric right-hand drive 3.5t vans. We're really pleased to be partnering with MAN Truck & Bus on what is another UK EV first, and we are hugely grateful for their support. "We are urging other manufacturers to bring forward right-hand drive electrics as we can take far more. It isn't just us demanding them, our retail customers have responded very positively to our new EV fleet and they want to be telling their customers about their green deliveries too. We are designing new ways of working to incorporate these vehicles into our operation, so they are transforming our business as well as contributing to cleaner air and less congestion."

Thomas Hemmerich, Managing Director MAN Truck & Bus UK, commented:

"MAN Truck & Bus UK is delighted to have received an order of the first 100 eTGE right-hand drive units before the official UK Launch at the Birmingham CV Show this year, from our strategic partner DPD. We are thrilled to be leading the electric transformation of the UK 3.5t van market. With our eTGE van we are responding to the high customer demand and interest for these vehicles from the UK market."

MAN eTGE 4.140 specs: