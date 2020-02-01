International logistics supplier DPD has placed an order for 300 all-electric Nissan e-NV200 delivery vans for its UK operations.

The company already was using 91 e-NV200 over the past 18 months, which means that the electric Nissan proved its value in the real world. Together with other EVs, DPD is expanding its electric fleet to 450 vehicles by May 2020.

By the end of this year, about 10% of DPD's fleet in the UK will be fully electric!

The Nissan e-NV200 with a 40 kWh battery is rated at 124 miles (200 km) in the WLTP test cycle (187 miles/301 km in the city cycle) and can fast-charge up to 80% in around an hour (CHAdeMO). The load space is 4.2 m3 (enough for two Euro Pallets) and up to 701 kg of payload.

Dwain McDonald, DPD's CEO, commented:

"This is a real landmark day in the move to a more sustainable future for the parcel industry. These vehicles are changing the way we work. It isn't just a case of plugging them in and saying, 'job done'. "We are rethinking and re-engineering how we deliver parcels now and in the future with different route networks and new types of depots. It is an all-encompassing revolution for our industry and electric, emission-free vehicles are at the heart of that vision."

Since the introduction in 2014, Nissan has sold in Europe more than 30,000 e-NV200 (initially with a 24 kWh battery). The e-NV200 is produced in Barcelona, Spain.

Nissan e-NV200 specs: