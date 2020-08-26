Hyundai revealed today teasers of the new Kona and the first Kona N Line, which give us a glimpse of the upcoming changes for the small crossover/SUV.

The South Korean manufacturer notes that the new Kona will get a wider stance and a shark-inspired nose that gives the model a sleeker look.

Changes include:

Upgraded daytime running lamps (DRL) for a high-tech, sophisticated style

Front skid plate and bumper add to its armored appearance.

New Hyundai Kona

We guess that the Hyundai Kona Electric will be no exception and also will catch onto the changes, maybe with some additional electric-only tweaks.

Here is a comparison of the Kona Electric (left) and the new teaser (right):

The first Kona N Line is a sportier version of the Kona with additional aerodynamic exterior detailing:

"The new KONA N Line gets a more aerodynamic design with low-set air intake and more aggressive front bumper, complemented by corner fins and lean crease lines. The N Line model offers an attractive entry point to the N Brand and expands Kona’s appeal to a broader range of customers.

Hyundai intends to release more design details on the new Kona/Kona N Line in the coming weeks.

At this point, we don't know whether there will be any EV-related technical changes in terms of battery, electric motor or charging.