M Sport package changes the face of the 7-Series.

BMW recently released a new gallery with a BMW 745e plug-in hybrid, which looks far better than the standard version presented previously.

That's thanks to the M Sport package. It looks really smooth and sporty. Possibly it should appeal to a broader group of potential customers.

BMW 745e charging

In the U.S., the M Sport option cost is $3,400 and it includes:

  • Shadowline exterior trim
  • 19" M Double-spoke wheels
  • Aerodynamic kit
BMW 745e interior
BMW 745e interior

Unfortunately, as far as we like the exterior look (the leather interior is quite specific), the all-electric range of just 16 miles (26 km) EPA, using a 12.0 kWh battery, remains too low to recommend the car.

The good thing is that the all-electric 7-Series is in the works.

BMW 745e Specs:

  • Max system output 290 kW / 394 hp and 600 Nm - six-cylinder in-line gasoline engine (210 kW / 286 hp) and 83 kW electric motor
  • 12.0 kWh battery for up to 54-58 km (33.5-36 miles) or all-electric range
  • Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.2 seconds
  • Top speed 250 km/h (155 miles)
  • Top speed (electric) 140 km/h (87 miles)
  • Charging time for 100% charge: 4.4 h at 3.7 kW (16 A / 230 V)

BMW 745Le Specs:

  • 12.0 kWh battery for up to 52-55 km (32-34 miles) or all-electric range
  • Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.3 seconds

BMW 745e/745Le xDrive Specs:

  • 12.0 kWh battery for up to 50-54 km (31-33.5 miles) or all-electric range
  • Acceleration 0–100 km/h in 5.1 seconds
  • Acceleration 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 4.9 seconds

