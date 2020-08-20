Today, on August 20, 2020, Volkswagen officially started series production of its compact all-electric SUV, Volkswagen ID.4, in Zwickau, Germany.

The car has not yet been fully unveiled (the premiere is scheduled for late September) and we did not catch any images in the video above, aside from showing just fragments of the first ID.4 unit.

The ID.4, is the second MEB-based electric model in Zwickau, after the ID.3. Soon (within a few months) it will be produced also at two other plants in China, and from 2022 on also at the Chattanooga factory in Tennessee. That would bring us to a total of four plants for this particular model.

Those Chinese plants are:

SAIC Volkswagen facility in Anting envisioned for 300,000 MEB-based BEVs annually starting in October 2020 (pre-production already started)

FAW-Volkswagen joint venture in Foshan, also envisioned for 300,000 MEB-based BEVs annually

Initially, only the rear-wheel-drive version of the ID.4 will be produced (all-wheel-drive version to follow later). The range will be more than 500 km (311 miles) WLTP.

ID.4 specs:

over 500 km (311 miles) of WLTP range in top version

drag coefficient of 0.28

rear-wheel drive or (later) all-wheel drive

based on MEB platform

Volkswagen Group intends to invest some €33 billion in electrification by the end of 2024, including €11 billion by the Volkswagen brand. The BEV manufacturing output in 2025 will be 1.5 million electric cars from the Volkswagen brand alone.

The Zwickau plant switched from solely ICE cars to solely all-electric cars and through an investment of €1.2 billion will produce six MEB-based models for the Group (330,000 annually).

Gallery: Volkswagen ID.4 Geneva Images