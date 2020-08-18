We can’t really tell if this is the next-gen EQC or the larger EQE, but it is certainly a prototype for an upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz SUV. In fact, calling this vehicle an SUV doesn’t seem quite accurate, since it actually looks a lot more like a people carrier (or Mercedes’ own R-Class that was phased out in 2014 for all markets except for China).

The vehicle in this video, courtesy of walkoARTvideos, is certainly an electric Mercedes-Benz prototype, one belonging to the company’s new crop of EVs. The automaker has plans to launch no fewer than 10 different fully-electric vehicles by 2025 and this is definitely one of them - we just can’t be sure if it’s the EQC or the larger EQE.

The latter will be available both in sedan and crossover guises, according to some sources, and it’s too early to tell which is which. All these new electric Mercedes models will be underpinned by variations of the same MEA dedicated EV architecture, unlike the brand’s current electric model, the EQC, which is built atop a modified version of he GLC’s platform.

Both the EQC and EQE are reportedly going to have a claimed WLTP range in excess of 480 km (300 miles), they will come in several power variants and they may even be available as hot Mercedes-AMG models too.