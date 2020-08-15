Renault's website states a new and what appears to be the final WLTP range ratings for the upcoming all-electric Renault Twingo Z.E.

This new entry-level model will be able to go 190 km (118 miles) in the combined range category, which is 10km or over 5.5% more than previously anticipated. In the city, where most of those cars will be used, the range will be 270 km (168 miles) - 20 km or 8% more than previously.

First deliveries for the Twingo Z.E. will start in late 2020, although it's not expected to be a high volume model (on par with ZOE for example). At least not initially. Renault may treat the Twingo Z.E. like Volkswagen Group treats its triplets (Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric and Skoda CITIGOe iV) - they are a tool to lower the average emission (and meet the requirements), probably sold at a small loss if needed.

Renault Twingo Z.E. specs:

Range

WLTP: 190 km (118 miles) ; in winter expected 110 km (68 miles)

WLTP (city): 270 km (168 miles)

; in winter expected 110 km (68 miles) WLTP (city): 270 km (168 miles) 22 kWh battery (21.3 kWh net usable)

liquid-cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system

battery (21.3 kWh net usable) liquid-cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.0 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.9 seconds

top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)

rear-wheel drive

peak system output of 60 kW and 160 Nm of torque

Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France

Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France AC charging (on-board): up to 22 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW single-phase

full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours

0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes

full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours 0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes trunk capacity: 240 L

curb weight from 1,112 to 1,178 kg

Gallery: 2020 Renault Twingo Z.E.