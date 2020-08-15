The final WLTP range rating is several percent higher than initially stated.

Renault's website states a new and what appears to be the final WLTP range ratings for the upcoming all-electric Renault Twingo Z.E.

This new entry-level model will be able to go 190 km (118 miles) in the combined range category, which is 10km or over 5.5% more than previously anticipated. In the city, where most of those cars will be used, the range will be 270 km (168 miles) - 20 km or 8% more than previously.

First deliveries for the Twingo Z.E. will start in late 2020, although it's not expected to be a high volume model (on par with ZOE for example). At least not initially. Renault may treat the Twingo Z.E. like Volkswagen Group treats its triplets (Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric and Skoda CITIGOe iV) - they are a tool to lower the average emission (and meet the requirements), probably sold at a small loss if needed.

Renault Twingo Z.E. specs:

  • Range
    WLTP: 190 km (118 miles); in winter expected 110 km (68 miles)
    WLTP (city): 270 km (168 miles)
  • 22 kWh battery (21.3 kWh net usable)
    liquid-cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system
  • 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.0 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.9 seconds
  • top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)
  • rear-wheel drive
  • peak system output of 60 kW and 160 Nm of torque
    Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France
  • AC charging (on-board): up to 22 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW single-phase
    full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours
    0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes
  • trunk capacity: 240 L
  • curb weight from 1,112 to 1,178 kg

