The final WLTP range rating is several percent higher than initially stated.
Renault's website states a new and what appears to be the final WLTP range ratings for the upcoming all-electric Renault Twingo Z.E.
This new entry-level model will be able to go 190 km (118 miles) in the combined range category, which is 10km or over 5.5% more than previously anticipated. In the city, where most of those cars will be used, the range will be 270 km (168 miles) - 20 km or 8% more than previously.
First deliveries for the Twingo Z.E. will start in late 2020, although it's not expected to be a high volume model (on par with ZOE for example). At least not initially. Renault may treat the Twingo Z.E. like Volkswagen Group treats its triplets (Volkswagen e-up!, SEAT Mii Electric and Skoda CITIGOe iV) - they are a tool to lower the average emission (and meet the requirements), probably sold at a small loss if needed.
Renault Twingo Z.E. specs:
- Range
WLTP: 190 km (118 miles); in winter expected 110 km (68 miles)
WLTP (city): 270 km (168 miles)
- 22 kWh battery (21.3 kWh net usable)
liquid-cooled, LG Chem cells, pack weight of 165 kg, 400 V system
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 4.0 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.9 seconds
- top speed of 135 km/h (84 mph)
- rear-wheel drive
- peak system output of 60 kW and 160 Nm of torque
Renault R80 electric motor - synchronous with rotor coil - produced in Cléon in western France
- AC charging (on-board): up to 22 kW (three-phase) or 7.4 kW single-phase
full recharge (0-100%) at 7.4 kW in 4 hours
0-80% recharge at 22 kW in 63 minutes
- trunk capacity: 240 L
- curb weight from 1,112 to 1,178 kg