Mercedes-Benz currently only sells the EQC and EQV all-electric models, but its range of EVs will soon expand and the smallest one it will offer is the EQA. Just like the EQV, it will be a version of a model already on sale, in this case the new GLA, but it will feature several design changes to reflect the fact that it’s electric.

The EQA will be revealed sometime by the end of 2020 (unless the coronavirus has forced Mercedes to postpone it), with a 60 kWh battery pack and a range of up to 500 km (310 miles) on one charge. Base examples will be front-wheel drive-only, with an expected power output of 201 horsepower; top tier models, on the other hand, will have all-wheel drive and up to 335 horsepower thanks to a dual-motor setup.

Regarding its design, the spy shots that we’ve seen suggest it won’t be massively different to the GLA. It will definitely feature a revised front fascia (that will be more like what we see on the other EQ models), as well as revised rear light clusters, unique rims and badging to set it apart.

The rendering above very accurately previews the final look of the production model. It’s clearly the new GLA with cues borrowed from the EQC and that’s likely what the actual production version of the EQA will look like.