Lucid Motors' CEO Peter Rawlinson confirmed in an interview with the YouTube Channel E For Electric, that the company is indeed making an all-electric SUV and that they already have a working prototype of it.

It's been a busy week for Lucid, as just a few days ago we learned that the company's first vehicle, the Air, will come to market with an estimated 517 miles of driving range. It will achieve that driving range with a battery pack that is less than 130 kWh. That means the Air will be one very efficient vehicle.

Alex Guberman, the host of E For Electric, started out with the intention of interviewing Rawlinson about the Air and its independently-verified 500+ mile range, but the conversation quickly turned when Rawlinson admitted that Lucid already has a working prototype of its SUV.

The fact that Lucid was planning to make an electric SUV based on the Air's platform wasn't a secret, but to our knowledge, Lucid has never admitted having a drivable prototype. This could indicate that they are much closer to producing the vehicle than what was generally thought.

Rawlinson, who isn't known to be as boisterous as other CEOs in the industry, made it clear he doesn't take anything for granted and realizes the company still has a long way to go.

Talk is cheap and we need to approach this with humility. We haven't accomplished anything until we get the Lucid Air into production, that's the first thing. But we do have an SUV off of the Air platform; actually we have a prototype driving now, and it's great. -Peter Rawlinson, CEO, Lucid Motors

Rawlinson explained that in addition to the Air and the SUV, Lucid has other cars and new platforms in its 10-year plan, and, as Rawlinson tells Guberman, he'd like the company to be making a million cars per year in about six years time.

When Guberman asked Rawlinson when we can expect to see the SUV, he replied: "Watch this space, watch nine-nine". What Rawlinson was referring to when he said nine-nine, is September ninth, the date Lucid has set for the formal unveiling of the Air. Did Rawlinson just tell us we'll also get to see the SUV prototype at the Air unveiling event? It sure sounded like that to me.

Guberman certainly agrees with me and believes we'll get a surprise two-for-one at Lucid's September 9th Air unveil event. Do you agree? Are you looking forward to Lucid's SUV? We sure are.

SUVs are all the rage in the US. Manufacturers like Ford and General Motors are pivoting away from sedans and expanding their SUV and crossover portfolios because that's what's selling here. Electric vehicles need to come in all the shapes, sizes, and driving ranges, as well as all of the different price points that ICE vehicles offer before consumers will truly begin to embrace them.

Just a few years ago the Tesla Model X was the only electric SUV available, and it cost nearly $100,000. Now we have had EVs like the Audi e-tron and the Jaguar I-Pace on the market for a while, and Mercedes, BMW, and Volvo and others joining the electric SUV party. Plus, startups like Rivian, Fisker, and here Lucid promising to deliver in the near future.

"I'd like us to be making a million cars a year by 2027" - Peter Rawlinson

The smaller crossover market that is so popular of late didn't have any EVs until the Tesla Model Y launched (and please don't try to tell me the Bolt EV is a crossover -it doesn't matter that GM calls it that). The e-Niro is technically in the subcompact crossover SUV class, but I really look at that vehicle as more of just a hatchback than a crossover. Soon, the Mustang Mach-E and the Volkswagen ID.4 will be in showrooms, and both of those vehicles are very important to their respective brands.

The point is, for quite a few years EVs that weren't made in Freemont were mostly little hatchbacks that could go about 100 miles per charge or less, and many were made strictly for compliance. Those days are gone, and now consumers are getting the types of vehicles that they desire. Oh, and just wait until all those electric pickup trucks start showing up.

I may have gotten off the Lucid subject a little there, but that's because I'm just glad to see more of the larger, long-range electric vehicles that people in the US have been asking for finally emerging on the horizon. We are indeed getting there.