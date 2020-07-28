When the Lucid Air hits the market in early 2021, it will employ one of, if not the most advanced suite of driver-assist systems.

According to Lucid Motors, the all-electric Air will be the first electric vehicle offered with the combination of an advanced sensor suite, high-resolution LIDAR, a driver monitoring system, and a fully redundant platform as standard equipment on all vehicles.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E looks to have a similar ADAS system, including the use of LIDAR and a driver monitoring system called Active Drive Assist. However, unlike the Lucid Air, Mach-E customers will have to pay extra if they want the system, as it's included in the Ford Co-Pilot 360 Active 2.0 Prep Package.

Lucid has named their ADAS system DreamDrive and has this to say about the system: "The first-of-its-kind platform combines the most comprehensive sensor suite on the market with a cutting-edge driver monitoring system, all standard on the first versions of the Lucid Air."

The key features delivered by DreamDrive:



Safety:

Surround View Monitoring

Blind Spot Display

Cross Traffic Protection

Traffic Sign Recognition

Automatic Emergency Braking

Alerts for distracted or drowsy drivers

Driving:

Full Speed Highway Assist (Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Centering)

Traffic Drive-Off Alert

Headlight Assist

Parking:

Autonomous Parking Assist

Pullout Control

Maneuver Comfort Braking

Lucid's DreamDrive technology suite supports 19 key safety, driving, and parking assist features that will be available on Lucid Air upon the start of production. There are also another eight features Lucid tells us are expected to be available at a later date and will be deployed via over-the-air (OTA) updates. The Air will launch with Level 2 Autonomous driving ability but additional DreamDrive capabilities that will enable Level 3 driving continue to be in development.

“We have developed Lucid DreamDrive to be among the most advanced ADAS to ever be offered to consumers,” said Dr. Eugene Lee, Senior Director, ADAS and Autonomous Driving, Lucid Motors. “By prioritizing safety and updateability, DreamDrive also sets the stage for offering increasingly sophisticated driver assistance features. We have ensured that the Lucid DreamDrive hardware and software platform not only offers a full suite of Level 2 features, but is also Level 3 ready, which means we’ll be able to quickly add features and functions over-the-air throughout the lifetime of Lucid Air and for future Lucid models.”

One (Ethernet) Ring to rule the car

Lucid tells us the Lucid DreamDrive is the first ADAS system built upon a high-speed "Ethernet Ring", a unique cornerstone of Lucid Air’s advanced electric architecture, which additionally serves as a fully redundant platform for key functions such as steering, brakes, sensors, and more. This includes redundant independent power sources and communications paths, fail-operational actuators, and fault-tolerant computation.

Lucid partnered with key commercial suppliers for DreamDrive’s industry-best hardware systems, including Here, Continental, and Bosch. However, we're told all of the work of integrating the systems into Lucid DreamDrive is conducted entirely in-house.



Lucid will reveal the production version of the Lucid Air in an online reveal event to be held on September 9th, 2020. Lucid had previously planned to reveal the production Air at the New York Auto Show in April. However, the COVID-19 crisis forced the show's cancellation. In addition to the vehicle’s final interior and exterior designs, Lucid tells us that new details about production specifications, available configurations, and pricing information will also be announced.

Gallery: Lucid Air Achieves 0.21 Coefficient of Drag

5 Photos

We're looking forward to the Lucid Air's launch. Personally, I put it right up there with the Volkswagen ID.3 and the Mustang Mach-E in terms of electric vehicles I can't win to drive, and also to see how the market responds to its availability.