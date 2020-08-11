Lexus just announced the start of online reservations for the upcoming all-electric UX 300e in the UK. The indicative price is £43,900 (€48,900/$57,450), excluding the £3,000 Plug-In Car Grant, which will make it effectively £40,900 (€45,550/$53,550).

There will be just a single UX grade with optional Premium Plus (from £47,400) and Takumi (from £53,500) equipment packs.

The final pricing will be confirmed later this year as customer orders will be accepted from October, while deliveries are expected from March 2021. That's at least several months after Norway.

The biggest surprise in the Lexus UX 300e offer is that the production version will be equipped with a CHAdeMO fast charging inlet:

Lexus UX 300e specs in UK

We were not expecting to see a new BEV model in 2020/2021 with the CHAdeMO standard, especially since Nissan is switching to CCS2 in Europe in its new models.

We guess that Lexus, as a Japanese manufacturer, simply implemented the solution known from its home market - Japan, to not increase the costs of the UX 300e.

In the end, there are two charging inlets in the back - Type 2 for single-phase charging, and CHAdeMO for DC fast charging.

2020 Lexus UX 300e charging - Type 2 2020 Lexus UX 300e - CHAdeMO charging 2020 Lexus UX 300e - two charging ports

Lexus UX 300e specs:

range:

400 km (249 miles) of NEDC range

over 300 km (186 miles) of WLTP range target

54.3 kWh battery (288 lithium-ion cells); air-cooled

in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity

in Europe 10-year (or 1 million km) battery warranty, including 70% battery capacity

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds

top speed of 160 km/h (100 mph)

front-wheel drive

150 kW and 300 Nm electric motor

6.6 kW on-board charger

DC fast charging (CHAdeMO) at up to 50 kW in about 52 minutes

