A year ago, Rivian took two early R1T all-electric pickup truck prototypes on an epic journey. They ventured an impressive 13,000 miles, from the southernmost tip of Patagonia in South America all the way up to Los Angeles, California. Needless to say, it's a 'Long Way Up,' especially when you're out in the middle of nowhere with no place to charge.

We may have seen some glimpses of this journey over the course of the past year in some of the videos Rivian has published. However, this is the first we've heard that it will be presented as a full series on Apple TV+ on Friday, September 18, 2020. Of course, it's called 'Long Way Up.' Apparently Rivian was asked to provide the vehicles for the series.

The crazy part here is Rivian makes it clear that these "early prototypes" aren't up to the abilities of the actual production vehicle. So, if you find the R1T's capability incredible, you're probably in for a real treat when the truck comes to market next year.

The team drove for 100 days and crossed through 13 countries. Much of the area was wide open spaces with lots of wildlife. As you can see, some of the driving was on paved roads and lots was through the mountains, while other times the truck is seen on dirt, over prairies, on the sand, and in the water.

To make it all happen, Rivian had to actually build out a charging network through south and central South America. This is all a fantastic way to prove the capabilities of its upcoming vehicles. We look forward to watching the series next month.

