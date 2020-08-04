The Fast Lane Truck appears to be having a ton of fun with its electric cars. It owned a Tesla Model 3 for about a minute, then a Tesla Model X, and now a Tesla Model Y. However, on the opposite end of the EV spectrum is the Smart ForTwo ED. TFL grabbed a used copy of this itty bitty electric city car too.

Many of us know by now that electric vehicles crank out ridiculous and instantaneous torque. So much so that they should be top contenders when it comes to towing. However, there are still some concerns mostly related to range. In addition, despite their real-world capability, many EVs aren't rated to tow or are only rated to tow a small load.

Regardless of the number of miles an EV will take you while towing, and the hassle of charging with a trailer, there's no contesting the fact that the capability is potentially present. The smart ED has 74 horsepower and 95 pound-feet of torque, but this particular car has been tuned to deliver 89 horsepower and 115 pound-feet of torque.

So, how about towing a large pickup truck with the miniature two-seat Smart electric city car? How about towing three pickup trucks?

We're talking about towing the all-new midsize 2020 Jeep Gladiator, the full-size Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss, and the Ford F-250 with a camper on the bed. Sure, under the right circumstances, inertia will work in your favor. You only need enough torque to get the ball rolling, and then as long as you're not headed uphill, you should be able to tow a heavy load with a smaller car. Ford proved its F-150 electric pickup truck prototype could pull 1 million pounds, though it was on rails, which makes the situation exponentially easier.

At any rate, it's fun to watch the video, and you can share it with your friends and family who may not yet be sold on the future of electric cars. Check it out and leave us your wisdom.