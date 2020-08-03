Late last week we shared the "world's first" off-road-ready Tesla Model Y with you. To be more specific, it was a Model Y modified for Overlanding by our friend Brian Jenkins (i1Tesla).

Of course, we are never 100-percent sure when it comes to "world's first" claims. Typically, it comes down to who actually publicizes the information and gets noticed, so we asked our readers if they'd seen another off-road Model Y. It wasn't long before a Tesla owner that goes by keystothejungle reached out to InsideEVs to let us know that we were incorrect.

Reportedly, he worked in cooperation with MyTeslaMiami back in March to create the world's first off-road Model Y. We were unaware of the information since we didn't find anything floating around online about it. We searched for articles and videos, and we checked out the MyTeslaMiami website but didn't have any luck. Regardless, if this happened in March, there's a good chance it was the first since Tesla only just started delivering the Model Y in March.

Fortunately, keystothejungle sent us an Instagram image and a brief TikTok video of the car. While the Instagram post is dated April 29, the TikTok share comes from April 28, both well ahead of our recent article. In addition, if you visit MyTeslaMiami's Model Y page, you'll see what looks like a similar Model Y as the lead image.

Sadly, we have very little information about this Model Y. There are no details about the package, and there is no YouTube video that we're aware of. Hopefully, we'll have more details to share in the future.

If you know of any other off-road Model Y crossovers, let us know. We assume there will be many more popping up in the future. In the meantime, German aftermarket company Delta4x4 created a Model 3 off-road package. It will only be a matter of time before similar packages are available for the Model Y.