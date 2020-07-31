You can park for free as long as the parking lot owner can discharge power from your vehicle.

Nissan's customers who are visiting the zero-emission Pavilion exhibition space in Yokohama, Japan (public from August 1, 2020) will be able to pay for parking in an extraordinary way.

The Japanese manufacturer announced that it will accept electricity as payment for parking! This is something that we have never heard of.

"Nissan is giving customers yet another reason to love their electric cars: the ability to pay for parking with electricity.

In a global first, electric vehicle drivers will be able to discharge power from their car’s battery pack to pay for parking..."

The idea is to use the bidirectional charging capability of CHAdeMO and discharge the visitors' cars... instead of charging them up so they could replenish some range before returning home.

We understand that it's just a demonstration of a technology rather than the commercial implementation of the payment system, but really it sounds counterintuitive, and it is pretty expensive by the way (because of the cost of bidirectional chargers).

The energy stored in EV batteries as an ultimate currency... that ain't gonna happen.

Nissan has gathered most of its EV products, technologies and systems in the 10,000-square-meter zero-emission Pavilion, including the Formula E and latest Ariya, which will be available for rides. Let's take a look at the gallery and video presentation:

