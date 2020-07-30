You've probably heard people say that owning an EV is fine unless you drive a whole lot of miles each day or you plan on going on road trips on a regular basis. Most people don't want to wait hours for their car to charge, and many people still don't live in an area that's packed with public fast chargers, not to mention that many of today's electric vehicles simply don't offer much range.

Tesla has changed all of the above. Its cars have much more range than any other EVs on the market today. It has its own proprietary Supercharger network with locations across the globe. There are certainly areas that still need more Superchargers, but there's no doubt it's the most comprehensive network to date and it's growing constantly. More importantly, it allows owners to charge their Teslas very quickly. Tesla is also increasing Supercharging speeds.

With all of that said, what's the truth about Tesla road trips? Is it something you should plan to do, or something you should only endure if you absolutely have to? Tesla owner and YouTuber Andy Slye sets out on a 700-mile trip in his Tesla Model 3 to give us an idea of how it might go. Keep in mind, he doesn't have kids, he doesn't have dogs, and he may not live (or be traveling) anywhere near your neck of the woods.

Regardless of the details and how they match up or conflict with your personal situation, this video should still paint a picture for you. Check it out and then leave us your EV road trip wisdom in the comment section below.