The British division of DPD boasted that it has increased the number of EVs from just over 130 at the start of 2020, to more than 700, smashing its own target by five months.

That's more than 10% of the entire fleet. It makes also DPD UK the biggest electric delivery fleet in the country.

The cumulative number of parcels delivered emissions-free is now close to 5 million and is increasing by a million per month. By the end of the year, it should be 10 million.

Most recently, the company ordered 300 all-electric Nissan e-NV200 and 100 MAN eTGE and is now testing the latest models, like the LEVC VN5 and Vauxhall Vivaro-e.

"And it doesn’t stop there. DPD is already working with a series of new and innovative suppliers to help develop the next generation of electric vehicles. Following the launch of the P1 electric assist cargo bike last year, DPD is extending its partnership with Oxford-based manufacturer EAV to create another unique new vehicle. DPD is also involved in trials with LEVC for the new VN5 and the Vauxhall e-Vivaro."

DPD is exploring electrification also in other markets. For example, in Switzerland, it will use full-size electric trucks with a 680 kWh battery pack.