GMC just released a new video teaser of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, which will be available as pickup truck and an SUV with a range of up to 400 miles (644 km).

The official unveiling is scheduled for Fall 2020 – there is no precise date yet, stay tuned – while the production will start Fall 2021 at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly.

"GMC announced today that its all-electric super truck will debut later this fall and will begin production in fall 2021. Details about the GMC HUMMER EV’s remarkable on- and off-road capabilities will be shared closer to its reveal."

The new teaser shows us profiles of both models - the pickup and SUV:

GMC Hummer EV - pickup truck GMC Hummer EV - SUV

The video shows also a prototype of the pickup and a huge battery pack:

GMC Hummer EV - prototype

GMC Hummer EV - battery

According to the video, the target specs is:

1,000 hp

11,500 ft lbs of torque

0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds

The vehicles to be equipped with:

Adrenaline mode

Crab mode

Ultium battery

Super fast charging

next generation Super Cruise

Infinity roof

Modular sky panels

Ultra-vision cameras

The announcement leaves us wondering what, exactly, Crab mode is. It sounds like a feature that would allow the vehicle to move sideways or perhaps turn in place (like the Rivian Tank Turn)? To accomplish a sideways move, we would expect the rear wheels to have some steering function as well, but that has never been mentioned.

With up to 200 kWh of battery running the 800 V system, we guess a "Super fast" charging feature might fully utilize the 350 kW charging capability of some CCS chargers installed in the U.S., chiefly on the Electrify America network.