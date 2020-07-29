GMC Hummer EV to be officially shown in Fall 2020, but you can check out some new teasers here.
GMC just released a new video teaser of the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, which will be available as pickup truck and an SUV with a range of up to 400 miles (644 km).
The official unveiling is scheduled for Fall 2020 – there is no precise date yet, stay tuned – while the production will start Fall 2021 at the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly.
"GMC announced today that its all-electric super truck will debut later this fall and will begin production in fall 2021. Details about the GMC HUMMER EV’s remarkable on- and off-road capabilities will be shared closer to its reveal."
The new teaser shows us profiles of both models - the pickup and SUV:
The video shows also a prototype of the pickup and a huge battery pack:
According to the video, the target specs is:
- 1,000 hp
- 11,500 ft lbs of torque
- 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 3 seconds
The vehicles to be equipped with:
- Adrenaline mode
- Crab mode
- Ultium battery
- Super fast charging
- next generation Super Cruise
- Infinity roof
- Modular sky panels
- Ultra-vision cameras
The announcement leaves us wondering what, exactly, Crab mode is. It sounds like a feature that would allow the vehicle to move sideways or perhaps turn in place (like the Rivian Tank Turn)? To accomplish a sideways move, we would expect the rear wheels to have some steering function as well, but that has never been mentioned.
With up to 200 kWh of battery running the 800 V system, we guess a "Super fast" charging feature might fully utilize the 350 kW charging capability of some CCS chargers installed in the U.S., chiefly on the Electrify America network.