According to media reports, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BMW's joint venture with Brilliance) has selected Eve Energy (a subsidiary of Hubei Jinquan) as a battery supplier in China.

It is a quite interesting move, as BMW already has a deal with CATL, but unfortunately, there are no details.

By the way, Eve Energy has a battery joint venture in China with SK Innovation.

BMW previously contracted three lithium-ion cell suppliers:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) - details

€7.3 billion order, from 2020-2031 - €4.5 billion will fall directly on BMW Group, while the remaining €2.8 billion will be used by the Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) joint venture in Shenyang Samsung SDI - details

€2.9 billion order, from 2021 to 2031 Northvolt - details

€2 billion deal, from 2024 Eve Energy - details not available

According to The Elec, Eve Energy and SK Innovation are partnering on a new 20 GWh gigafactory - Blue Sky United Energy in Yancheng, China, which is one of many planned by the SK Innovation.