BMW reportedly just added another Chinese battery supplier to the mix.
According to media reports, BMW Brilliance Automotive (BMW's joint venture with Brilliance) has selected Eve Energy (a subsidiary of Hubei Jinquan) as a battery supplier in China.
It is a quite interesting move, as BMW already has a deal with CATL, but unfortunately, there are no details.
By the way, Eve Energy has a battery joint venture in China with SK Innovation.
BMW previously contracted three lithium-ion cell suppliers:
- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL) - details
€7.3 billion order, from 2020-2031 - €4.5 billion will fall directly on BMW Group, while the remaining €2.8 billion will be used by the Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. (BBA) joint venture in Shenyang
- Samsung SDI - details
€2.9 billion order, from 2021 to 2031
- Northvolt - details
€2 billion deal, from 2024
- Eve Energy - details not available
According to The Elec, Eve Energy and SK Innovation are partnering on a new 20 GWh gigafactory - Blue Sky United Energy in Yancheng, China, which is one of many planned by the SK Innovation.
Source: The Elec