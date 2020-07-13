For the first time ever (we believe), a Ford Mustang Mach-E has been spotted charging right next to a Tesla Model 3. This image shows just how much larger the Ford really is.

Of course, the Mustang Mach-E is considered an SUV, whereas the Model 3 is a midsize sedan, but the size differences seen here are much bigger than we expected.

Now, we should point out that the Mach-E is a bit more forward in the frame in this image, so that leads to some issues with direct size comparisons, but it's still very easy to see that the Mach-E's front end is massive compared to the Model 3. In particular, the height of the hood is much higher than on the Model 3.

An InsideEVs tipster by the name of Fred Smith captured these two EVs charging. However, no additional information was provided, so we're not sure of the location.

UPDATE: Another tipster has confirmed the location as being Dearborn, Michigan in a parking structure right next to Ford's Engineering Laboratory. It seems Ford is benchmarking the Model 3.

Aside from the sheer size of the front end of the Mach-E, it's easy to see that it's also quite a bit taller than the Model 3. That's expected though since the Mach-E is a crossover.

Below are the basic measurements for both the Mach-E and the Model Y:

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Wheelbase - 2,972 mm (117.0 in)

Length - 4,724 mm (186.0 in)

Width - 1,880 mm (74.0 in)

Height - 1,600 mm (63.0 in)

Curb weight≥ 1,993 kg (4,394 lb)

Tesla Model 3

Wheelbase - 113.2 in (2,880 mm)

Length - 184.8 in (4,690 mm)

Width - 72.8 in (1,850 mm)

Height - 56.8 in (1,440 mm)

Curb weight

Standard Range RWD: 3,552 lb (1,611 kg)

Standard Range plus RWD: 3,627 lb (1,645 kg)

Mid Range RWD: 3,686 lb (1,672 kg)

Long Range RWD: 3,814 lb (1,730 kg)]

Long-Range Dual-Motor AWD (including Performance): 4,072 lb (1,847 kg)

From the numbers, it's quite clear that the biggest difference is height, with the Mach-E being some 6 inches taller than the Model 3. The Mach-E is also about 1 inch wider and 1-inch longer than the Model 3.

We've included an image of the Mach-E next to a Tesla Model Y below so you can once again see that comparison.