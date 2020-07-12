It's been quite some time since we last heard about the Jaguar I-PACE global sales results, as the company switched from monthly to quarterly reports.

The numbers are not too optimistic, as on top of all of the challenges that the Jaguar brand already had, along came the COVID-19 lockdown.

I-PACE sales have decreased in Q1 by 33% year-over-year to 2,955, and by 46% in Q2 to 2,481. So a total of 5,436 units were delivered so far this year.

For comparison, Jaguar's overall sales went down in Q1 by 43% and by 52% in Q2, which allowed for an increase in the I-PACE share out ofin overall volume, respectively to 10.4% and 13.2% (new high).

Jaguar I-PACE sales – Q2 2020

As we can see from the charts, the decrease over three consecutive quarters looks disappointing. Hopefully, the trend will be soon reversed with the introduction of the new, upgraded 2021 Jaguar I-PACE.

Cumulatively, Jaguar sold almost 30,000 I-PACE over a little over two years.

