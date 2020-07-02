According to Bloomberg, Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Giga Berlin) site in Grünheide near Berlin in Germany may be smaller than initially anticipated.

The new planning documents sent to authorities reveal abuilding height reduced by 29 feet (9 m) or more than a third, from 79 (24 m) to 50 feet (15 m), as well as reduced water usage.

More importantly, the plan no longer includes battery assembly facilities and plastic components, which makes us wonder where Tesla will assemble the batteries? Could it be considering a separate facility in the UK just for batteries?

The car assembly capacity will be about 100,000 per year, which is less than the 150,000 we heard initially.

It's difficult to say whether Tesla really scaled back the Giga Berlin project, or was just forced to change the plan due to the area’s sandy ground - that would explain why there are new pile foundations and smaller buildings. There is a possibility that the battery assembly facility will be somewhere near, but that's a pure guess.

The other reason would be a simply more conservative approach to the project in the current uncertain times.

As of July 1, 2020, the first pillars emerged at the site:

Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief: