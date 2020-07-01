Nissan is gearing up for the unveiling of its next-generation, all-electric crossover, the Nissan Ariya, which will have a digital world premiere on July 15 at the Nissan Pavilion in Yokohama, Japan.

Here we can see a new teaser of the production model, which shows the front of the car and a few details.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the presentation will be broadcast globally via TheNissanNext.com website: on July 15, 2020, 1:00-1:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (2:00-2:45 p.m. Japan Standard Time).

Since the Ariya is extremely important for the future of Nissan, the presentation will be featuring top Nissan execs, including new CEO Makoto Uchida, COO Ashwani Gupta and Senior Vice President, Global Design, Alfonso Albaisa. That doesn't surprise us, as the teaser is entitled "A new chapter for Nissan."

As of today, it's not clear when the Nissan Ariya will hit the market - maybe this year in some countries, but it might be 2021, especially in the U.S.

The key features, expected for the Ariya, are long-range, dual-motor all-wheel-drive (at least as an option) and a liquid-cooled battery with high-power charging capability (at least 100-150 kW we guess, maybe more). A side question is the inlet type - still CHAdeMO or maybe CCS in Europe/North America?

Anyways, the Nissan Ariya, built on an all-new EV platform, will be a huge step forward also for the entire Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, which will use it for multiple other models.