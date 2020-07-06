In one of the latest episodes about the Honda e, Bjørn Nyland tested whether it's possible to use the on-board 1.5 kW AC outlet to charge other electric cars, in this case, the Tesla Model 3.

After setting the charging current in the Tesla to a maximum of 6 A for 1.38 kW (6 A at 230 V), charging begins. However, the car received just around 1 kW of power.

Honda e was initially at 94% and after charging was at 84%, which corresponds to 10% or 2.9 kWh of energy use.

The Tesla, on the other hand, started at 20.6% (17.6 kWh) and ended at 23.7% (19.8 kWh), which corresponds to 3.2% and 2.2 kWh of energy gain.

When comparing the two numbers, it turns out that only 76% of the energy made it to the battery, while the rest was lost in the Honda e inverter, Tesla charger and to keep both cars on.

That's not too efficient, and also not too fast. If only it would be 3-5 kW and 85% efficient, it however could be a cool feature for emergency use, as well as to power whatever one wants.

Honda e specs: