Honda e is equipped with 1.5 kW AC outlet, which can power stuff or even recharge other EVs.
In one of the latest episodes about the Honda e, Bjørn Nyland tested whether it's possible to use the on-board 1.5 kW AC outlet to charge other electric cars, in this case, the Tesla Model 3.
After setting the charging current in the Tesla to a maximum of 6 A for 1.38 kW (6 A at 230 V), charging begins. However, the car received just around 1 kW of power.
Honda e was initially at 94% and after charging was at 84%, which corresponds to 10% or 2.9 kWh of energy use.
The Tesla, on the other hand, started at 20.6% (17.6 kWh) and ended at 23.7% (19.8 kWh), which corresponds to 3.2% and 2.2 kWh of energy gain.
When comparing the two numbers, it turns out that only 76% of the energy made it to the battery, while the rest was lost in the Honda e inverter, Tesla charger and to keep both cars on.
That's not too efficient, and also not too fast. If only it would be 3-5 kW and 85% efficient, it however could be a cool feature for emergency use, as well as to power whatever one wants.
Honda e specs:
- 220 km (136.7 miles) of range in an undisclosed test cycle
- 35.5 kWh battery (liquid cooled), cells supplied by Panasonic
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in approximately 8 seconds
- rear-wheel drive
- electric motor (base version): 100 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque
- electric motor (Advance version): 113 kW of power and 315 Nm of torque
- fast charging (CCS Combo 2) to 80% in 30 minutes