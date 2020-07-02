Can you make your own DIY solar suitcase that's worth the time and effort? Of course, you can. Steve from Trail Less Traveled recently built one. In this video, he shows us how to do it.

Essentially, you just need some solar panels, hinges, and a handle. Clearly, there could be a multitude of variations related to this project depending on your needs and budget. However, the point is to have a solar suitcase that's more powerful and less expensive than what you can buy premade. The "suitcase" part is simply to make it more easily portable.

We've been following Steve's family camping adventures. His family travels frequently and used to tow a large RV behind a pickup truck. However, somewhat recently, they bought a Tesla Model X and a smaller camper.

They'll be able to use this solar suitcase for various purposes while camping, but it's not souped up enough to add some miles to the Model X. We're hoping that in the future, we can collaborate more with the family and look into the potential for that project.

Sadly, someone already hit their Model X, so it spent some time in the shop. The family shared the accident and repair situation with us. Now that they have the Model X back, they'll return to covering the vehicle's towing range and other details related to their trips.

If you have any questions or suggestions for these new Tesla owners, ideas for videos with the Model X, towing related content, charging, etc., please leave it in the comment section. We'll be touching base with them soon and hope to work together to provide you with more useful information.