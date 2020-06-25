Cadillac officially announced the new unveiling date (August 6, 2020) of its first all-electric model, the Cadillac Lyriq.

The world debut of GM's new BEV was postponed (from April 2) due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it seems that this Summer we will finally see this new, luxury "midsize crossover".

The announcement is accompanied by a new image teaser and a short video.

Our Future is Electric: Cadillac Keeps Pushing the Boundaries of Innovation Building on more than a century of innovation, the Cadillac LYRIQ marks the beginning of a new chapter for the brand – one that is all-electric and redefines the boundaries and limits of mobility and connectivity. Today, Cadillac is laying the groundwork for this brighter future by rethinking the interaction between the driver and the vehicle. This is evident in the all-new Escalade with impressive technologies like the first curved OLED in the industry, the industry’s first AKG studio reference system and Super Cruise.

Cadillac Lyriq

We've lightened the image considerably and posted it below too:

After the successful debut of Ford Mustang Mach-E, we believe that Cadillac also refined its contender so we will have another compelling model in the high-end part of the market.

Very encouraging is that Cadillac wrote that "Our Future is Electric", as well as that the Lyriq opens a "the next chapter for the brand".

Previously, Cadillac was offering only plug-in hybrids: Cadillac ELR and Cadillac CT6 PHV, which both failed on the market (very low volumes).